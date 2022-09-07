Mighty Patch Acne-Fighting Stickers Can Help Clear Up A Pimple Overnight

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Argh, acne! As many of us are well aware, this isn’t just a skin condition suffered by teenagers. Pimples, which occur when hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin cells, can affect people of all ages. In addition to creating emotional distress about our daily appearance, acne can cause facial scarring.

Fortunately, skincare technology has come a long way, allowing us to spring into action with very targeted treatment for these facial blemishes. Positive results can arrive faster than you think, so hang in there. Help is on the way!

One solution you may wish to try for rapid results: Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics. A box contains 36 unscented patches. Right now, you can get the box for $11.04 on Amazon if you set it as a Subscribe & Save item, which makes the 12-millimeter patches roughly $0.31 each. Or, you can try a single box for $12.99.

The Mighty Patch, a medical-grade hydrocolloid patch, is designed to help improve the look of pimples in just 6-8 hours without any gross popping. Place one sticker on your trouble spot before bed so the patch can help reduce redness and irritation and absorb pus, then wake up with better skin. The Mighty Patch turns white when it’s ready to be peeled off.

The Mighty Patch is specifically designed to stay on overnight. If you spot a pimple in the morning and have an event that evening, the patch can also be worn during the day (which is a major bonus to all of us working from home).

This product is also allergy tested and UV-sterilized, made to shield the skin from the scabbing and scarring that occurs from popping. After 6 hours, if you feel the pimple could be reduced even further, simply repeat the process.

The company claims that, in a study, 90% of participants said they felt Mighty Patch works better to shrink whiteheads than traditional zit cream. It also notes the stickers work best on whiteheads and aren’t suitable for cystic acne or blackheads.

With more than 104,500 global ratings and an average score of 4.5 out of 5 stars, the Mighty Patch comes highly recommended.

One user, who has battled acne for 16 years and says she has tried everything, claims these are amazing.

“First night using, My acne were risen bumps on my face; the next morning my skin was flat. Acne marks were still there. I have no doubt that my acne will be gone within the next 2 days,” Gabriella Young said. “If you struggle with acne, you have to buy this. Add it to your nightly routine. Highly recommend.”

“These legit work magic,” Amazon reviewer Makenzie Steele said. “I prefer wearing them at night and when I wake up in the morning it’s like the patch just sucked out all the bad stuff from my skin. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!”

It’s worth noting that some users didn’t have a great experience with these, so it’s probably a good idea to spot test first (like you would with any new skincare product).

Do you think these little patches might become a major game-changer for your skin?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.