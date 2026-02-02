HOWELL, MICH (WXYZ) — Michigan's official groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, predicted six more weeks of winter.

Monday marks Groundhog Day, and Woody agreed with what Punxsutawney Phil predicted, after he saw his shadow and predicted there would be six more weeks of winter.

Woody the Woodchuck predicts six more weeks of winter in 2026

This is the 29th annual Groundhog Day celebration at the Howell Nature Center. The center said 28-year-old Woody has a 65% accuracy rate.

The center goes by how long Woody is outside to make the prediction. If she is outside at the 30-second mark, spring is coming early. However, if she goes back inside the borough before 30 seconds, we're going to get six more weeks of winter.