Michigan voters weigh in on potential presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Voters discuss Kamala Harris as a potential candidate for the presidential election.

Locals weigh in on how gender can play a role in a presidential election.

The Democratic Party will determine their official candidate in Chicago.

It’s been eight years since Democrats have had a woman at the top of their ticket. I'm your neighborhood reporter Ava Zanglin. We could see the second democratic female presidential nominee, but does that matter to voters, or will they keep their votes along party lines no matter who's running?

“Truly just amazing, I didn’t think I would ever see where we’re at,” said Gary Benavides.

As we come closer to the election, voters in Lansing are voicing their opinions on the newest potential candidate Kamala Harris.

“I just think it’s an exciting opportunity even though maybe she’s not the best candidate, but just to be able to have a woman would be cool,” said Evelyn Sowerby.

Some voters are ready to see a woman in the Oval Office.

“I think it’s long overdue. I don’t think it’s a bad thing, I think it’s actually a good thing. I think I should be open minded that a woman can do it just as good as a man,” said Benavides.

Others believe it will not be a deciding factor.

"We've had female governors, U.S. senators — I mean, females all over. I don't think that's going to be a big factor that she's a female. Some people are going to try to make it that way. They'll find every excuse in the book not to vote for Trump," said Norm Shinkle.

Voters in our neighborhoods recognized that having a female candidate could encourage a new crowd to the polls.

“I think the young are gonna be engaged. I think they're gonna come out and vote and I also think that the minority vote will also come out as well," said Benavides.

Others expressed concerns about Harris' experience in the position.

“She’s not qualified, I mean she's got a lower opinion from people than President Biden. It will be difficult, I think, for them to beat Donald Trump and JD Vance,” said Shinkle

While Harris has been tapped as the front-runner, she is not the official nominee yet.

The Democrats will officially nominate their party candidate for president next month in Chicago.

In Lansing, I’m Ava Zanglin, Fox 47