Michigan student safety tipline sees record 11,000+ reports as bullying tops concerns

Michigan's anonymous student safety tipline, OK2SAY, received over 11,000 tips in 2024, marking the highest volume since the program began ten years ago.



The tipline saw a 20% increase in reports compared to the previous year.

Bullying was the most reported concern, with over 2,000 tips submitted.

The program led to 25 weapons confiscations and 343 student assessments.

According to Michigan State Police, when they receive tips, they immediately connect with appropriate resources to address student safety concerns.

"Whether it's law enforcement or mental health, community mental health organization..." said program specialist Peter Hoffmann.

The tips have proven valuable in helping authorities take action, resulting in the confiscation of weapons, drugs, and alcohol. Additionally, over 300 students received assessments following concerns reported through the system.

"Their tips help maybe in an intervention to help a student that is struggling," said OK2SAY program administrator Mary Drew.

Program officials emphasize that the tipline is building a culture of trust within schools and strengthening safety communities across the state.

"We would rather find out that a tip was a mistake or a misunderstanding than miss something," Hoffmann said.

The program continues to encourage students to speak up when they notice concerning behavior, reinforcing the message that when students see something, they should say something.

The top five categories of tips received were bullying (2,005), suicide (1,608), other concerns like anxiety and depression (1,376), drugs (1,301), and sexual assault/misconduct/exploitation (1,059).

OK2SAY is available 24/7 through multiple channels, including phone, text, email, website, and a mobile app.

