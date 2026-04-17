Michigan State University students urged to get a medical power of attorney for unexpected health issues

On National Healthcare Decision Day, experts are urging Michigan State University students to plan for the unexpected when it comes to their healthcare by securing a medical power of attorney.

WATCH BELOW: HOW PARENTS CAN STILL ACCESS MSU STUDENT MEDICAL RECORDS

HOW PARENTS CAN STILL ACCESS MSU STUDENT MEDICAL RECORDS

Turning 18 comes with a lot of freedom, but also a responsibility some students may not think about. Students are navigating plenty of firsts when they enter college and adulthood, but planning for unexpected health issues often gets lost.

A medical power of attorney is a legal document that designates someone trusted to make medical decisions on a person's behalf.

Dr. Leonard Fleck, a distinguished professor at the MSU College of Human Medicine, says the process is easier than most people think.

"It's a very simple document to fill out. Identify someone who, if you're incapable of making medical decisions for yourself, who you would trust to make those decisions in your best interest," Dr. Leonard Fleck said.

Students looking to fill out a medical power of attorney can find the form for free through the attorney general at michigan.gov.

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