Michigan State University and Windmill Island Gardens partner for gardening classes

HOLLAND, Mich. — Michigan State University and Downtown Holland’s Windmill Island Gardens will teach people how to garden this summer. The two have announced a new partnership for gardening classes at Windmill Garden Islands.

There will be three classes taught throughout the season. On May 18, the class will be Smart Gardening for Pollinators. This class will focus on how to encourage pollinators in gardens and landscapes. July 19’s class will be Garden-Sized Trees. It will look at trees that adapt well to any garden space. The final class will be Smart Gardening with Bulbs on September 28. It will explore a rich palette of bulbs to enrich a garden’s season-long color. The classes will be taught by Michigan State University Extension Senior Horticulture Educator Rebecca Finneran.

Classes will have a focus on MSU Extension’s Smart Gardening campaign. The campaign has earth-friendly messages that help gardeners make smart choices. Smart Gardening tip sheets will be available to guests who visit Windmill Island Gardens. The topics include smart plant selection, soils, vegetables and more.

Registration is required to enroll in the classes. Visitors interested in registering can do so online.

