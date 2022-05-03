Michigan polling places in jurisdictions holding May 3 elections will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Polling places in Michigan jurisdictions holding May 3rd elections tomorrow will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Most elections taking place tomorrow will be for millages or local-level elected positions. However, there will be four House districts holding special elections to fill vacant seats. These districts are:



15 th in Wayne County

in Wayne County 36 th in Macomb County

in Macomb County 43 rd in Oakland County

in Oakland County 74th in Kent County.

Even if eligible citizens have not yet registered to vote, they can register and vote at their city or township clerk’s office until 8 p.m. A document verifying residency will be required, such as a utility bill. Digital copies of a document will also be accepted.

“Voting is how you make your voice heard in your community,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “And in Michigan voters have multiple secure and convenient options to cast their ballot and know that it will be counted.”

A full list of Michigan jurisdictions holding elections on May 3 can be found here.

