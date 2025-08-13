Michigan lawmakers consider statewide expansion to program providing financial relief to new mothers

Quianna Jenkins, a mother of three in Michigan, has experienced firsthand the difference financial assistance can make for families with newborns.

The RxKids program provides $7,500 in cash assistance to mothers during pregnancy and their baby's first year.

Currently available in select Michigan communities, state lawmakers are considering expanding it statewide.

Supporters point to improved health outcomes and financial stability for participating families.

Jenkins is among the beneficiaries of the RxKids program, which provides $1,500 before birth and $500 monthly until the baby's first birthday, totaling $7,500 in assistance.

"With those two, I didn't have the help I'm getting," Jenkins said, referring to her older children. "I'm at ease, like I kinda..." she sighs in relief.

The program currently operates in Flint, Kalamazoo, Pontiac, Clare County, and parts of the Upper Peninsula. Senate Democrats are now looking to expand it statewide.

"I'm super grateful, I'm still in shock," Jenkins said.

Rebecca Kasen, executive director of the Women's Center of Greater Lansing, explained the significant impact of these monthly payments.

"$500 is not a lot of money in the state's budget, but it can make the difference in whether or not a child gets what they need in their first year of life," Kasen said.

Dr. Mona Hanna, RxKids director, reports that the program has led to better mental health and health outcomes, fewer evictions, and healthier food options for participating families.

"These all translate to short-term acute fiscal savings," Hanna said.

The potential cost of statewide expansion is substantial. A Senate report estimates that with approximately 100,000 babies born yearly in Michigan, the program could cost up to $750 million annually.

However, Republican Senator John Damoose notes that private groups contribute five times more to the program than the state does.

"So I don't think we'll ever get anywhere near the $750 million in state funding," Damoose said.

Damoose, who has witnessed the program's benefits in his district, acknowledges its preventative value.

"How critical those first years, especially that immediate time before birth and that first year of life are," he said.

As Jenkins' son approaches the end of his eligibility for the program, she remains grateful for the support she's received.

"We're going to be alright when this is over," Jenkins said.

