A new bill introduced in the Michigan legislature would require the governor's approval before armed military members from outside the state could be deployed in Michigan communities.

A new Michigan bill aims to prevent deployment of armed military members from outside the state without governor approval.

Democratic Rep. Laurie Pohutsky says the legislation would protect the sovereignty of Michigan communities.

Republican House Speaker Matt Hall opposes the bill, supporting President Trump's law enforcement actions.

WATCH: Michigan lawmakers clash over military deployment bill

Michigan lawmaker introduces bill to limit deployment of out-of-state military forces

Democratic State Representative Laurie Pohutsky says the goal of the bill is to prevent the deployment of armed military members from outside the state without the Governor's approval or what she called a valid order from the president.

"Most importantly, we have a duty we can to protect the sovereignty of our cities, states and communities against these lawless actions," Pohutsky said.

The legislation would allow Michigan courts to combat what she calls the unjust use of power.

But GOP Speaker Matt Hall says President Trump is helping cities restore law and order.

"And so I think it's a good thing President Trump is helping them clean it up, and so for that reason, we would never entertain this bill," Hall said.

The bill was introduced on Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.