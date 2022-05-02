Watch

Michigan Department of Health releasing weekly list of COVID-19 vaccine community clinics

State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Posted at 4:44 PM, May 02, 2022
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing a weekly list of local COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites.

The goal is to help raise awareness of opportunities for people in Michigan to either get vaccinated or get tested. So far, 6.6 million Michiganders have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pop-Community Sites vaccine events will run until June 1. However, Neighborhood Sites will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and tests.

The list of community clinics can be found here.

