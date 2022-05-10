The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has released its report on solid waste in 2021.

Overall, there was a 3% decrease in solid waste disposed of in Michigan landfills between 2020-2021. Michigan residents and businesses decreased their amount of waste by about 1.2%.

Waste imported from other states, as well as Canada, decreased in Michigan by 8.3%. However, imported waste also represented 22.1% of all waste in Michigan landfills. Canada was the largest contributor of imported waste, with 17.4% coming from the country. Ohio was the state that contributed the most imported waste. Fifteen states in total contributed to imported waste in Michigan.

There are 67 landfills in the state of Michigan. All are required to submit information on disposal to EGLE.