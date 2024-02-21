Michigan Central Station confirms June 6 as official grand reopening

(WXYZ) — A date has been set for the reopening of Michigan Central Station in Detroit and social media buzzing.

Officials took to social media Tuesday to confirm June 6, 2024 as the official grand ropening date.

"We know Detroit and the world are eager to see how we’ve brought Michigan Central Station back to life. We are excited to show you the first glimpse of the station on June 6, 2024, as we celebrate its reopening," Michigan Central Station officials said.

Ford Motor Company in June 2018 bought the old train station after it sat decaying for decades. The automaker has been working to rehabilitate the property for the last 5 years as part of the Michigan Central Mobility Innovation District.

"The venues inside and out of The Station offer a diverse collection of indoor and outdoor environments, thoughtfully designed to support events of every size. We are currently accepting event requests for hosting beginning October 2024," officials said.