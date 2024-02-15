Meijer looking to fill 350 jobs in Hillsdale

WSYM — There is great news for our neighbors in Hillsdale, as Meijer is looking to fill 350 positions for its new location.

The new 159-thousand-square-foot Meijer supercenter and Meijer Express gas station will open later this year. The project is currently under construction on West Carleton Road.

The various positions needed will be clerks, cake decorators, meat cutters, customer service, and more.

The jobs needed to be filled will be both part-time and full-time positions.

Meijer will review applicants within the next few weeks and start scheduling interviews in March.

If you are interested in these job opportunities or want more information, click here.