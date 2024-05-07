Marshall Schools Put Bond Measure to Voters a Second Time

Video shows schools in Marshall and Albion, Superintendent, Principal, Parent

Marshall and Albion voters are being asked a second time to approve a bond measure to upgrade their schools.

Superintendent says District has done a lot more listening and study since the last attempt in 2021.

Average age of the District's buildings is more than 60 years.

Voters in the Marshall School District, are being asked to approve a $90m bond proposal on Tuesday. I'll tell you where District leaders see the needs, and why they are optimistic this time it will be approved.

Back in November 2021, voters in Marshall and Albion schools rejected a $45m proposal by a sizeable margin.

This time, the proposal is double the amount. But District Superintendent Rebecca Jones is optimistic. She says the District has done a lot more listening and study since the last attempt.

"We went out and did a new facilities needs study...and that's where we found that we have over $150m in needs," she says.

According to the District, those needs include security upgrades, like new cameras and fire alarms, climate control systems, sports and performing arts facilities, and educational technology upgrades.

The average age of the District's buildings, says Jones, is more than 60 years.

Also, Harrington Elementary School in Albion needs so much renovation that officials say the District may as well build a new one. About $24m will go towards that.

School leaders there are also optimistic. I spoke with Principal Beth Brownell and Parent Coordinator Harry Bonner.

"We're optimistic that it will pass. I think we put a lot of good information out there. And I think people are willing to support, and are ready to support a new school," says Bonner.

"I have a good feeling, as well," says Brownell. "Harry and I have gone to a lot of bond meetings and the community members have come out, asked some really good questions, and I feel like, after having those meetings, that a lot of people understand that we really need a new elementary school and how it would benefit not only the students here, but the whole community."

If passed, taxpayers in Marshall would see a 1-mill increase. But for property owners in Albion who currently don't pay a millage to support Marshall schools, the impact would be an increase of nearly 5-mills, with the owner of a $200,000 home paying $41.25 more per month.

