Menards Home Improvement Topic: Winterize Your Home

It doesn’t take much to prepare your home for the harsh, cold weather winter brings. Taking a

weekend to complete these steps will save you time and money during the winter months.

Seal

Cold weather can enter you warm, toasty house in many different ways and in numerous areas. Keeping these leaks sealed is the key to saving heat and money on energy bills.

 Install a storm door to give an extra layer of protection for your front door.

 Disconnect hoses and other water ways so there are no access points to allow freezing.

 Apply weather stripping to doors and windows to stop wind and pests from entering.

 Close vents and other entry points connecting indoors to outdoors.

Prepare

Tightening up loose ends and items here and there can save a lot of time and hassle down the road. Having a plan and place to put everything is important to staying efficient and not missing a step along the way.

 Bring in all outdoor plants that could be effected by the cold weather ahead.

 Prevent animals and other critters from nesting in grills, patio furniture, storage and other areas that can protect them from the elements.

 Cover your furnace to prevent snow buildup and other moisture and pests that can find their way in.

 Install snow guards to help with the snow load. Purchasing a snow rake will also be beneficial to keep a lower pressure on the roof system.

Clean

 Replace your current furnace filter to make sure it is running smoothly and efficiently

 Check your exterior for cracks, mold, and other regular maintenance inspections to prevent further damage.

 Inspect your fireplace and vents for insects, animals, and other potentially invasive objects that can enter your home