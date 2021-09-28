Starburst takes over candy corn as Michigan's favorite Halloween candy

(WXYZ) — There's a new favorite Halloween candy for Michiganders.

According to Candystore.com, Starburst is now the top candy in the state, with 110,748 pounds being sold in Michigan.

It took over candy corn, which had been the No. 1 candy for Michigan in the past few years. Candy corn is still in second, followed by Skittles in third.

According to the website, Reese's Cups are the top Halloween candy in the country, followed by Skittles and M&M's.

The top 10 Halloween candy for America is below.

Reese's Cups Skittles M&M's Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

