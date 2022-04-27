Watch
Video contest announced to ride in Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to prom

AP2011
Mark Stehle/AP Images for Oscar Mayer
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, parked outside City Hall in Philadelphia, vehicle joins the first-ever, special edition Wienermobile Food Truck that serves Oscar Mayer Selects Beef Franks on Wednesday, July 20, 2011. This week marks the 75th anniversary of the world-famous Wienermobile. (Mark Stehle/AP Images for Oscar Mayer)
Posted at 6:28 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 18:28:09-04

Some high school students take a limo to prom, some take a vehicle shaped like a giant hotdog. Oscar Mayer has announced a contest that will allow students to ride to prom in the Wienermobile.

The contest is available to students aged 17 and older. To enter, students must create a video where they talk about why they should be chosen. It must also include when and where their prom is taking place. The video must also have a maximum runtime for 60 seconds. They can then post it on either Instagram or TikTok, using the hashtag #OscarTakeMeToProm. Three grand prize winners will be chosen.

The contest’s winners will be able to bring three friends with them to ride to prom in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. The 27-foot vehicle was first unveiled by the company in 1936.

The contest began today. Students will have until May 3 to post their video. The contest’s official rules can be found online.

