Capital Area Humane Society’s Fur Ball

LANSING, MI — 2022 Fur Ball Gala “The Mad Catter”Don’t Be Late for a Very Important Date!

Friday, April 29 at Eagle Eye Golf Club

The Fur Ball is the Capital Area Humane Society’s largest fundraising event of the year.

Animal lovers join us for an evening that includes dinner, entertainment, raffles, and a live and silent auction, with items unmatched by other area fundraisers. Thirty-five dogs also receive top-notch pampering treatment at the “Dog Spa” while their people enjoy the evening.

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, MI

Attire: Formal attire required

Price:

$75 per pampered pooch $125 per person $1,500 Silver Table Partner $1,750 Gold Table Partner $2,000 Platinum Table Partner



Meal Choices:

Bacon Wrapped Gouda Chicken Asian Veggie Bowl (vegetarian and vegan)



