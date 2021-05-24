Becker's Bridal Fashion Show Giveaway Winners!

Congratulations to our three lucky winners!
1st Place Winner - $1,000 towards a wedding dress
Lindsay Farrell from Portland
2nd Place Winner - A Celebration Package
Rhonda Ramsey from Grand Ledge
3rd Place Winner - A Celebration Package
Debbie Love from Charlotte
Thank you so much to everyone who participated in our amazing fashion week.
To book your appointment to find your dream wedding dress at Becker's Bridal, please follow this link: https://beckersbridal.com/appointments/ [beckersbridal.com] or call us directly at (989)593-2595