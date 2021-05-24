Watch
Becker's Bridal Fashion Show Giveaway Winners!

Image provided by Becker's Bridal/2021<br/>
Posted at 1:28 PM, May 24, 2021
Congratulations to our three lucky winners!

1st Place Winner - $1,000 towards a wedding dress

Lindsay Farrell from Portland

2nd Place Winner - A Celebration Package

Rhonda Ramsey from Grand Ledge

3rd Place Winner - A Celebration Package

Debbie Love from Charlotte

Thank you so much to everyone who participated in our amazing fashion week.

To book your appointment to find your dream wedding dress at Becker's Bridal, please follow this link: https://beckersbridal.com/appointments/ [beckersbridal.com] or call us directly at (989)593-2595

