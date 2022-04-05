Man identified in Grand Rapids officer involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On April 4, 2022, one man was killed in an officer-involved shooting. On April 5, 2022, the man was identified as 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya.

Grand Rapids police say it started Monday morning near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson when an officer conducted a traffic stop.

Police say the Lyoya exited the vehicle and tried to run away.

After a short chase, a “lengthy struggle ensued” between the officer and the suspect. That’s when the officer shot at the man, killing him.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but he is expected to be OK.

GRPD says it's not clear why the officer initiated the traffic stop but the vehicle does appear to have a plate on it that does not belong to it.

Grand Rapids police say the officer was wearing a body camera. It fell off during the struggle, but GRPD says the camera was still on the scene and activated and will be reviewed.

Michigan State Police will take over the investigation, which is standard practice in cases like this.

GRPD says the officer has been with the department since 2015 and was working alone at the time of the shooting.

“The loss of life is always tragic. I’m praying for our community, and for everyone impacted by this incident. I’m encouraged by the partnership that Chief Winstrom and GRPD have demonstrated. The role of my office to observe and audit the process to ensure it is fair, just, and thorough,” said Brandon Davis, Director of the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability. “Working together through this process will help increase the confidence in the community that this incident was handled transparently and appropriately.”

Officials report Chief Winstrom met with Mr. Lyoya’s family earlier today. Additionally, GRPD anticipates the release of the body camera footage next week.

