Listen to Kacey Musgraves’ new song ahead of her 2024 concert tour

Country music star Kacey Musgraves announced a 2024 world tour in support of her new album, “Deeper Well.” The 44-city tour kicks off in Dublin on April 8 and closes on Dec. 7 in Nashville.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster on March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express cardholders have early access in select markets beginning March 3 at 10 a.m. through March 7 p.m. local time. An artist pre-sale also begins on March 5 at 12 p.m. through March 7 at 10 p.m.

Musgraves took to social media to share the exciting news:

“Tap into your Deeper Well with me on tour,” the singer wrote in the caption.

“Deeper Well” drops on March 15, and it’s her first studio album since 2021’s “Star-Crossed.” The title track was released earlier in February. Now, she’s released the second track off the new album, “Too Good to Be True.” Watch the official music video on YouTube:

Musgraves will be joined by artists Father John Misty, Lord Huron and Nickel Creek on the tour in North America. Madi Diaz will join her on the European leg.

“As I get deeper into my 30s and know more about myself, it’s nice to be able to connect with other people that have gone through the same things that I’ve gone through,” Musgraves told Vogue about making “Deeper Wells.” (Warning: profanity follows.) “Vulnerability is the ultimate form of freedom and connection, because you realize you are not alone. It’s such a blessing to be able to connect with other humans. Creativity, that’s what it’s f*cking for.”

The multi-Grammy-winning artist most recently took home an award for Best Country/Duo Performance for “I Remember Everything,” a duet with fellow country singer Zach Bryan.

You can also catch Musgraves as the musical guest on the next episode of “Saturday Night Live” airing on March 2.

