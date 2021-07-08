Video: Florida deputies gift car seat to mother during traffic stop

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A mother was gifted a car seat after Florida deputies say they stopped the woman for speeding and noticed her child was not properly restrained.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was conducting traffic enforcement in Deltona when he stopped the mother.

The deputy then reached out to a contact at a local Walmart and the store agreed to donate the car seat “to get mom and child back on their way,” the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office shared a video of its deputies presenting the car seat to the mother on its Facebook page last week.

In the video, the officers also stick around to help watch the woman’s child and assist her in securing the car seat.