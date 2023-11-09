Tripp's Collision gets involved with Silver Bells in the City

Silver Bells in the City is coming up, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For Tripp's Collision, it's all about family.

Why did you decide to get involved with Silver Bells?

Phil Tripp: "We’re a Lansing business, we’ve been in Jackson for 35 years and started in Lansing a few years back and we’re just excited to be part of Silver Bells the premier event in Mid-Michigan. Lighting of the state Christmas tree, light parade and all the music and people, and the food. WE absolutely love it!"

Are there any other community activities that you're involved in?

Phil Tripp: "Partner with Big Brother Big Sisters, YMCA of Lansing, YMCA of Jackson, hope to do something with the Parks department in Lansing. We just try to support family things or things in the community that make our lives better and I think when families have fun, things are better in the community."

Barb Tripp: "We’ve done movies in the park in the summer. That’s my favorite, I love it. One Christmas we did Polar Express with the Michigan Theater in Jackson."

How do your employees feel about you being involved in the community?

Phil Tripp: "I think they’re really proud and help us. It’s a culture thing. Do you mean it? It’s easy to say we care about our customers, but do you mean it. So, I ask people all the time, do you love them? Do you love people? However you feel it’s going to show."

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Phil Tripp: "On the streets somewhere, probably with a sandwich or hot dog in my hand. That’s my thing, love it!"

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 17, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.

