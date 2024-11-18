Tripp's Collision gets involved with Lansing’s premier holiday event

Silver Bells in the City is coming up, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For Tripp's Collision, it's all about family.

What inspired Tripp's Collision to become a sponsor for Silver Bells in the City?

Brandon Tripp: "We support the community. Community supports us. The reason why we can do the things we do is because of all the community support, people bringing their vehicles in to get fixed. This is a way we can give back as a company. Silver Bells is one of those things we grew up with, as a little kid seeing and watching and now being able to have my kids and grandson involved in so it's going to be amazing."

What are some other community events or local organizations Tripp's Collision has been involved with in the past?

Brandon Tripp: "We're involved with the Chamber of Commerce and partners with House of Promise, Big Brother Big Sisters. We also like to sponsor events like the Blues Fest, Jazz Festive, Chili Cook Off and the Hot Air Jubilee. We just try to support family things or things in the community that make our lives better and I think when families have fun, things are better in the community."

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a part of the Lansing community over the years?

Brandon Tripp: "The community involvement and making a difference in people's lives. Whether it's sponsoring an event or a sports team. It gives those an opportunity that might not have it otherwise."

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Brandon Tripp: "We always go downtown to watch everything and then we visit LaFille Gallery. They have a Silver Bells event that we like to go to and look around at the art."

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 22, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.

