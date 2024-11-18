Mercantile Bank gets involved with Lansing’s premier holiday event

Silver Bells in the City is coming up, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For Mercantile Bank, it's all about supporting the community.

What inspired Mercantile Bank to become a sponsor for Silver Bells in the City?

Kurt Hanus: "It has to do with supporting the community, we have a reach history of supporting our communities. Mercantile Bank has been around there are three areas we focused on, the first is customers, second is employees but the third is community. We feel financial institutions can best serve their communities by being local and having those strong ties in the communities and that’s what we want to do. That’s what community banking is all about and that’s where we feel we can have an impact so with a program like Silver Bells, I think it’s a great way to not only get the name out there but more importantly to have an impact in and again demonstrate our desire to support the community with an event like that."

What are some other community events or local organizations Mercantile Bank has been involved with in the past?

Kurt Hanus: "We support the Boys and Girls of Lansing Club which I've been on the board for 22 years. We support Clinton County Catalyst, Ele's Place, and across the state we are involved in over 900 organizations. We partner with the Lansing Food Bank and do some things with them from time to time. I’m on other boards as well and we take a lot of pride in being involved, and not to just be involved and show our face but to have impact."

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a part of the Lansing community over the years?

Kurt Hanus: "The greater lift is what I always enjoy seeing. That keeps me and my team invested. It's not about any one company doing one thing or even one event but it's the multitude of all of them. It's to spread your time and your treasure accordingly and your support. Time is limited so we choose very carefully. It's the community up lift as a whole that is fulfilling and keeps us doing what we're doing."

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Kurt Hanus: "At Silver Bells! Enjoying myself and my team."

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 22, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.