LaFontaine Automotive Group gets involved with Silver Bells in the City

Silver Bells in the City is coming up, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For LaFontaine Automotive Group, it's all about supporting the community.

Why did you decide to get involved with Silver Bells?

Casey Jacobsen: "Our "mission statement is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize automotive experience so bringing all the families together, strengthen our community by just being part of this Silver Bells. That’s the main reason we’re part of it."

Jim Messick: "We’re growing in the community. The community has afforded us a lot of luxuries of doing business with us so giving back to them is kind of a big thing."

Drew Tompkins: "Thinking of the employees we have, three stores with almost 200 employees and most of them live in the Lansing community and most of them want to leave early and go down and watch the parade and fireworks. Having our name out there and show that we’re involved with it, means a lot to them as well."

Are there any other community activities that you're involved in?

Casey Jacobsen: "We’re part of the Toys for Tots campaign right now with the Home Builders Association. We have a box and donation drop off at each dealership and our body shop. We also adopt through Family and Charities; we do the Operation Good Year. We adopt the foster children. This year we adopted fifteen kids."

Jim Messick: "We’re also making an investment into the schools, local athletics, high school athletics sponsorship's. That is based upon the kids of the employees in our dealerships."

How do your employees feel about you being involved in the community?

Casey Jacobsen: " it's huge!"

Jim Messick: "They love it. It’s backed by like Casey said the mission statement but also by the ownership on down. That get involved, get involved, get involved! We want to give back to the people who supporting us right now."

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Casey Jacobsen: "I'll be there!"

Drew Tompkins: "I’ll be there with my wife and two kids. We’re walking in the parade with the banner. The kids are super excited this year that they get to be in the parade and carry the banners, it’s pretty exciting.”

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 17, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook