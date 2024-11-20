LaFontaine Automotive Group gets involved with Lansing’s premier holiday event

Silver Bells in the City is coming up, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For LaFontaine Automotive Group, it's all about supporting the community.

What inspired LaFontaine Automotive Group to become a sponsor for Silver Bells in the City?

Drew Tompkins: "It aligns with our company's mission statement to build lifelong relationships that connect families and strengthen communities. Can't think of a better way than to part of this Silver Bells."

What are some other community events or local organizations LaFontaine Automotive Group has been involved with in the past?

Jim Messick: "We’re part of the Toys for Tots and Trunk or Treat campaign. We have a box and donation drop off at each dealership and our body shop. We also adopt through Family and Charities; we do the Operation Good Year. We adopt the foster children. We’re also making an investment into the schools, local athletics, high school athletics sponsorship's. That is based upon the kids of the employees in our dealerships."

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a part of the Lansing community over the years?

Drew Tompkins: "I've been here a long time and have only lived and worked in Lansing. It's been rewarding to just see how much the city has changed for the good."

Jim Messick: "Giving back to the people on a daily basis that give to us."

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Drew Tompkins: "I’ll be in the parade with my wife and two kids."

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 22, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.