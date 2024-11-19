Delta Dental gives back through Silver Bells TV broadcast sponsorship

Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For Delta Dental, being involved in the community is part of their culture.

What inspired Delta Dental to become a sponsor for Silver Bells in the City?

Carmen Argersinger: "Delta Dental has been a sponsor of Silver Bells for several years and it aligns with our corporate citizenship goals and building healthy smart vibrant communities. If you head downtown to Silver Bells and look around, what could be more vibrant than that environment."

What are some other community events or local organizations Delta Dental has been involved with in the past?

Carmen Argersinger: "Our company mission is to improve oral health. A lot of our community support aligns with that mission. Most recently our delta foundation provided a grant to Catholic charities to build a medical and dental clinic at their St. Vincent campus off of Willow. We also provided a corporate sponsorship to the American Cancer Society for an oral cancer education series. My favorite way we show up is with or employee volunteers. They are absolutely second to none."

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a part of the Lansing community over the years?

Carmen Argersinger: "Might sound cliche but I've heard a lot of people describe Lansing as a big small town. I think that is the most rewarding thing. I spend a lot of time in other communities within the state and nothing feels quite like this. Having that sense of I need to know everyone here is just fantastic "

How does sponsoring this beloved holiday tradition with your company's value?

Carmen Argersinger: "It goes back to our desire to build healthy smart vibrant communities, Silver Bells captures that vibrancy and just that opportunity to bring everyone together."

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 22, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.

