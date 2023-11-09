Delta Dental gets involved with Silver Bells in the City

Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For Delta Dental, being involved in the community is part of their culture.

Why did you decide to get involved with Silver Bells?

Carmen Argersinger: "Silver Bells is one of those time-honored traditions that is just a wonderful Lansing area event and Lansing is home for Delta Dental so it’s important to us to support those events that help build healthy smart vibrant communities and that’s what we’re all about."

Are there any other community activities that you're involved in?

Carmen Argersinger: "We try to be involved in several non-profit organizations throughout our communities and some of the projects that we have going on with our non-profit partners that we’re most excited about are the Cristo Rey and St. Vincent Catholic Charities is creating a new medical and dental clinic at their St. Vincent campus and we’re so proud to be part of that project. The dental clinic when it’s ready will be equipped to serve people with disabilities as well as being a victor for veterans site. That clinic will not only be serving veterans who don’t have health insurance but it’s also creating the pipeline dental professionals that we’re going to need in the future. Dental students will be supervised and learning from dental professionals for the care we need."

How do your employees feel about you being involved in the community?

Carmen Argersinger: "Think it’s safe to say our employees are enthusiastically supportive. We have over 60% of our employees volunteer every year and I believe this year we are on track for well over two thousand hours of volunteer time our employees that have given to the community. They volunteer in a variety of capacities, we have some people who love to roll up their sleeves and get dirty and do that building of beds with Sleep Heavenly Peace or working out in the community gardens with Cristo Rey. We have other volunteers that have these amazing skill sets that I certainly could never do. We have a group that hand made these beautiful quilts to go on the beds that we were building with Sleep Heavenly Peace. Then we have others that are creating fleece blankets for Fleece and Thank You, and those go to kiddos that are having an inpatient hospital stay and help make that experience a little less scary and cozier."

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Carmen Argersinger: "I’m hoping that I’ll be enjoying the great weather that we’re going to have this year, but I may very well be standing outside huddled in my coat and gloves with both of my kids. I have a 18 year old and a 15 year old and we’ll be oohing and eyeing at the electric light parade and fireworks and drone show that I hear this year has two hundred drones so we’re really excited about that."

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 17, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook