Capital Steel & Wire gets involved with Silver Bells in the City

Silver Bells in the City is coming up, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For Capital Steel & Wire, it's all about giving back.

Why did you decide to get involved with Silver Bells?

Mary Mills: "We decided to get involved because part of our company culture is giving back to our communities in which our employees live and work in. It’s important for us to show our employees that were involved in those communities and Silver Bells is a great way to do that, to bring our community and employees together."

Kelly Preston "It’s also important that Silver Bells is a long-standing tradition in the city of Lansing and it’s important as a business here in this community that we support that so we can continue to see the City of Lansing and Downtown Lansing especially, show it’s support so people understand all the great things Downtown Lansing has to offer."

Are there any other community activities that you're involved in?

Mary Mills: "We get involved in events through Clinton County RESA, Mason Chamber of Commerce, and we’re also a sponsor of the annual Santa Run in downtown Dewitt that helps the local food banks. Which is a great event where people come together and literally everyone is in a Santa suit, it’s great!"

How do your employees feel about you being involved in the community?

De'Anna Smith: "For me personally, I think our employees value it because again like we always said we treat our employees, we are all family and so with us being involved in a lot of the community things it’s showing that we value family."

Kelly Preston: "I think it’s important right now in this labor market, people can choose where they want to go work. They have a lot of choices, and we want to stand out and one of the ways we stand out is how we give back to their communities. That’s important for people to see that and feel that and just experience that. It’s not just something we say we do, we actually do it and we want our employees to experience that."

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Kelly Preston: "Right on the street watching!"

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 17, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.

