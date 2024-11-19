Capital Steel & Wire gets involved with Lansing’s premier holiday event

Silver Bells in the City is coming up, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved.

For Capital Steel & Wire, it's all about giving back.

What inspired Capital Steel & Wire to become a sponsor for Silver Bells in the City?

Kelly Preston "It’s also important that Silver Bells is a long-standing tradition in the city of Lansing and it’s important as a business here in this community that we support that so we can continue to see the City of Lansing and Downtown Lansing especially, show it’s support so people understand all the great things Downtown Lansing has to offer."

What are some other community events or local organizations Capital Steel & Wire has been involved with in the past?

Brock Pringle: "We are involved in Capital Area Manufacturing Council for Manufacturing day and the Santa Run in Dewitt."

Kelly Preston: "the annual Santa Run in downtown Dewitt is unique because we started it ten years ago. It's special to us because one of our founders of Capital Steel was part of that and is no longer with us. So we still support the cause and keep it going in his honor. It also helps the local food banks in Dewitt."

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a part of the Lansing community over the years?

De'Anna Smith: "For me personally, is just giving back. As a company we're always trying to find ways to give back. It's a company culture to support the communities our staff lives in."

Where will you be when Silver Bells is happening?

Kelly Preston: "Downtown watching with family and friends!"

Silver Bells in the City will be happening in downtown Lansing Friday, Nov. 22, and you can watch the Electric Light Parade on FOX 47 News.

