Menards Home Improvement Topics: Landscaping Ideas

LANSING, Mich. — Landscaping around a home or other buildings has turned into an art, especially with the number of materials and supplies available in the marketplace. Creating landscaping around walkways, lawns, trees, shrubs, gardens, flower beds and more creates value and gives occupants a healthy breath, good appearance, and natural beauty. Below are a few ideas.

Use hardscape materials such as rocks, fences, and walls to add interest to your yard and give each space its own identity. Add lighting to class it up at night.

such as rocks, fences, and walls to add interest to your yard and give each space its own identity. Add lighting to class it up at night. A cheap landscaping idea that creates great visual impact is the use of pavers and ground cover. If you have unused ground space in your yard or bare earth you’d like to cover up, pavers or mulch are great options.

Create swaths of color by growing large groupings of the same color, shape, or plant varieties all around your landscape.

by growing large groupings of the same color, shape, or plant varieties all around your landscape. Pair contrasting colors like burgundy or yellow and both will become richer, brighter, and more effective than when used alone.

like burgundy or yellow and both will become richer, brighter, and more effective than when used alone. Add a level of interest by incorporating a variety of plants and hardscape materials for an eye-catching contrast.

for an eye-catching contrast. Take advantage of geometry with lines, shapes, angles, and curves with plants or a walkway to add drama and impact.

with lines, shapes, angles, and curves with plants or a walkway to add drama and impact. Place garden beds on your lawn or at the edge of a wooded area. Make them extra effective by adding height to the center. If you can add a walkway around the planting to see what’s behind it, you will add a bit of mystery.

on your lawn or at the edge of a wooded area. Make them extra effective by adding height to the center. If you can add a walkway around the planting to see what’s behind it, you will add a bit of mystery. Add large, colorful containers to add a bright splash with or without plants. You can move them around to highlight different parts of your yards, plus it’s easy to change out containers to liven up a tired look.

to add a bright splash with or without plants. You can move them around to highlight different parts of your yards, plus it’s easy to change out containers to liven up a tired look. Break up the monotony with boldly shaped plants in various sizes and shapes, including a few tall, upright plants to draw the eye upward.

in various sizes and shapes, including a few tall, upright plants to draw the eye upward. Use a variety of shades of green to add depth to your plantings. Bright chartreuse greens catch the eye and stand out, especially compared to the darker, richer tones found in evergreens. Blue-greens add softness and also do well with other shades of color.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

