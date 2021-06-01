Menards Home Improvement Topics: Easy Lawn Care

LANSING, Mich. — With the outdoor season upon us, there are a few simple ways to help your lawn stay lush and green and become the pride and joy of your neighborhood. You can start by giving your lawn a good raking to create a de-thatching effect and “wake up” the lawn for the season.

Fertilizing

Cutting the grass removes nutrients that need to be replaced to achieve healthy growth. From the beginning of spring, you should fertilize the lawn every four or five weeks. Nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorous are important ingredients for a healthy lawn. Application amounts and instructions are available on most fertilizer packaging.



In early spring, start the new season by using a crabgrass preventer.

In late spring, apply weed-n-feed that will kill weeds and help your lawn grow.

By mid-summer or any time apply lawn food for a stronger, healthy & greener lawn.

In early fall, apply winterized fertilizer to provide additional nutrients

Watering

How often you need to water your lawn depends on temperature and humidity. When a lawn needs water, the grass will begin to take on a blue-gray tint, and the older grass blades will begin to curl up and wilt. New lawns should be watered once a day so seeds can germinate and a solid root system can form.

Cutting

Regular cutting of the lawn is important because it thickens the grass. Cutting it little and often is better than all in one go. Switch directions and patterns so the grass blades aren’t pressed in the same direction each time. In the middle of summer, you might want to keep the grass a little longer to withstand heat.

With persistence, you can win the battle against weeds using the right tools, herbicides, or weed-n-feed products. Also, the grassroots need air in order to grow, therefore it is important to occasionally aerate your lawn to clear away dead roots and thatch to create more breathing space for the lower parts of the grass plus help stems grow better.

