Is your Sam's Club closing? Here's what to do about your membership

If the Sam's Club you frequent will be closing in a few weeks, you have a choice on your hands about what to do with your membership.

Sam's Club is closing some of its locations throughout the U.S., as announced Thursday. The company has created a webpage with more information on what members whose stores are now closed can do. You basically have three options:

Extend membership by 3 months for free (to use at a Sam's Club that will remain open)

Full refund for membership by e-gift card, sent within seven days

Full refund for membership via check, sent within six weeks

Or, you can find a new location to shop at and continue paying into your membership as normal.

If you use a Sam's Club pharmacy, it will stay open for at least two weeks.

Multiple Sam's Club locations across the country reported shutting down, beginning Jan. 26. Sam's Club tweeted a statement on the closures, saying: