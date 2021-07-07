How to safely prepare for road trips this summer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — A record number of people are expected to embark on road trips this summer, and Belle Tire is offering travelers a few safety tips before they take to the roads this season.

First, the vehicle service retailer says it’s important to check your tires by surveying the tread, adding tires should be replaced if they are worn down to the 2/32” level. They say it is also important to check the tire pressure, including the pressure inside the spare tire.

Check the brakes as well as the battery. The brake pads may need to be replaced if the brakes squeal when stopping or if the vehicle doesn’t come to an immediate stop when the brake pedal is floored. Belle Tire tells us hot summer temperatures can drain the battery, adding the battery usually lasts three to five years. Corroded or frayed clamps and cables are considered signs that the battery needs servicing.

Check the oil level. Belle Tire says keeping a proper oil level maintains the vehicle’s condition and may improve gas mileage. An oil change is recommended if the car has been idle for some time.

Check your vehicle’s lights. This includes headlights, turn signals, break lights and emergency lights.

Bring a roadside emergency kit. Belle Tire says it is best to be prepared for when the unexpected happens, adding kits should include jumper cables, first aid, food, extra batteries and a flashlight. Having a jack and tire iron is also recommended in the event of a flat tire.

Belle Tire says they offer free fixes for flat tires as well as free visual inspections for those wishing to have their vehicles checked ahead of road trips.