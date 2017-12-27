City in Michigan one of worst at keeping New Year's resolutions

One of the most commonly asked questions asked around this time of year is "What's your New Year's resolution?"

We all know coming up with a resolution is one thing, but staying true to it is a whole other battle.

To help Americans stick to their 2018 goals, WalletHub compared over 180 cities throughout the U.S. including 150 of the most populated and plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across five key categories: 1) Health Resolutions, 2) Financial Resolutions, 3) School & Work Resolutions, 4) Bad-Habit Resolutions and 5) Relationship Resolutions to find which had the most success at keeping their New Year's resolutions.

The categories were analyzed across 52 key metrics with data ranging from adult obesity to income growth to employment outlook.

Ranking at the bottom of that list was a city right here in Michigan.

Out of the 182 cities, Detroit ranked the 178th worst city for keeping up on those resolutions followed by Jackson, Mississippi, Newark, New Jersey, Shreveport, Louisiana and Gulfport Mississippi.

The number one city for keeping resolutions was Seattle, Washington.

You can view the full results of the study and methodology here.