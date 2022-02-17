Skyline Chili products recalled after customers find cream of chicken soup in cans; human error to blame

WASHINGTON — Morgan Foods is recalling 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products after cans labeled as chili actually contained cream of chicken soup.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said cans of "Skyline Original Chili" are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens as a result of the mix-up. Impacted cans have lot code "L2121" and product code "CHC8T UPY" listed on the bottom of the can. The best by date is Dec. 21, 2023.

Cans were packed at Morgan Foods' Austin, Indiana facility in trays marked as "Skyline Original Chili" with an expiration date of Dec. 21, 2024.

Cream of chicken soup is also canned at the same facility, according to Sarah Sicking, VP of Marketing at Skyline Chili. Sicking said human error is to blame at the canning facility.

"A Morgan Foods employee mistakenly added 140 cases of 10.5 oz chicken soup to a labeling run of 10.5 oz. Skyline Chili cans," Sicking said in a written statement to WCPO.

The soup product that was mistakenly put into Skyline Chili-labeled cans contains milk, wheat and soy, known allergens that were not declared on the incorrect product label.

While there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to people consuming the products, FSIS said customers are asked to throw the cans away or return them to the place of purchase.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and FSIS said it is "concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries."

Anyone with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-647-6854.

