Chipotle giving away 250,000 free burritos to healthcare professionals beginning Thursday

If you work in the healthcare industry, Chipotle wants to give you a free burrito.

The Mexican food chain announced it's giving out 250,000 free burritos to nurses and medical providers.

Professionals in the medical field can sign-up for their code beginning Thursday by heading to Chipotle's website.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a news release.

On its site, Chipotle will also let people thank health care workers on a virtual wall.