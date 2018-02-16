California home sells for more than $21 million in San Diego housing milestone

DEL MAR, Calif. - A Del Mar home just made a housing market breakthrough, becoming the first San Diego County home since 2007 to sell for more than $20 million.

$21,500,000 to be exact, down from the most recent listing price of $24,900,000.

The housing market milestone was crossed this week by Eric Iantorno & Associates at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

San Diego-based KGTV first showed you the home at 100 Stratford Court last August, when it was listed $1 million higher than the final listing price.

The seller is David Batchelder, described in a Cal State San Marcos biography as a revered activist investor who manages $6.5 billion in pension funds.

You may have walked by the property on your last visit to Torrey Pines. The Mediterranean-style eye-catcher sits on 6,000 square feet of bluffs on the southern end of Del Mar.

There are the usual multi-million dollar amenities: lush finishings, more than an acre of landscaped grounds, outdoor living space, and a saltwater pool and spa, along with extra touches of luxury like heated kitchen floors and a shower with an ocean view.

So who gets to live in this San Diego County palace? Details about the buyer are under wraps for now.