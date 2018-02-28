Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:55PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
California has the worst quality of life, US News study says
Mark Saunders
5:59 PM, Feb 27, 2018
9 mins ago
So much for "west coast is the best coast." Apparently, that state of mind won't help Californians enjoy the best quality of life in the U.S.
Despite pristine beaches, the glitz and glam of Hollywood and being one of the technological capitols of the world Californians reportedly have one of the lowest qualities of life, according to U.S. News and World Report's annual "Best States" rankings.
The study ranks states on a variety of metrics, including quality of life, opportunities for residents, education, healthcare, economy, infrastructure, crime and corrections, and fiscal stability.
Metrics are weighted based on what more than 30,000 participants indicated as the most important aspects of livelihood. Healthcare and education were the heaviest scores, followed by economy, opportunity, and infrastructure.
Overall, the Golden State came in at 32, though scored last in quality of life and near last in opportunity and fiscal stability.
"In addition to a healthy environment, a person's quality of life is largely a result of their interactions with those around them," U.S. News wrote. "Studies show that when people feel socially supported, they experience greater happiness, as well as physical and mental health."
So what contributed to California's horribly low quality of life score? The state ranked 44th in natural environment and 47th in social environment.
Natural environment measured drinking water quality, pollution and industrial toxins, and air quality. While drinking water quality was ranked 13th, pollution health risks and urban air quality were among the worst states.
Social environment looked at community engagement, social support, and voter participation. In this instance, California was toward the end of the line for each metric.