Travelers expected boarding calls. They got hacked political rants instead.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said an investigation is underway after several airport intercom systems were hacked, including one in Pennsylvania.

Video posted to social media shows an announcement at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania that included the phrase “free Palestine” and derogatory remarks about President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This is absolutely unacceptable and understandably scared travelers,” Duffy said.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that three Canadian airports — Windsor, Ontario; Victoria, British Columbia; and Kelowna, British Columbia — experienced similar incidents.

“Transport Canada is working closely with federal security partners, including law enforcement, to ensure there were no impacts on the safety and security of airport operations, and to mitigate disruption from similar incidents in the future,” Sau Sau Liu, a Transport Canada spokesperson, said in an email.