Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scripps News Life

Actions

Sam's Club recalls greens powder supplement after salmonella outbreak sickens 11

The powder has been sold in Sam's Clubs across the U.S. and online. The agency warns that more products could be recalled as the investigation continues.
Woman,Drinks,Green,Wheatgrass,Energy,Shake.,Close,Up,Photo
kattyart/Shutterstock.com
Woman,Drinks,Green,Wheatgrass,Energy,Shake.,Close,Up,Photo
Posted
and last updated

Sam's Club is recalling all Member's Mark brand "Super Greens" dietary supplement powder after 11 people became sick from salmonella contamination.

Three people have been hospitalized in the outbreak that spans seven states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Investigators traced the contamination to a single lot of moringa leaf powder from an Indian supplier.

RELATED STORY | Listeria outbreak linked to grocery pasta meals leaves six dead

The powder has been sold in Sam's Clubs across the U.S. and online. The agency warns that more products could be recalled as the investigation continues.

If you have this product at home, throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.

Members Mark Super Greens Dietary Supplement Powder.jpg
Members Mark Super Greens Dietary Supplement Powder

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Scripps News Life 480x360

Covering the stories that inspire and impact everyday lives.