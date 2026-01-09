Evenflo recalls popular car seats, advises caution in rear-facing mode

Evenflo is voluntarily recalling some of its All4One 4-in-1 convertible car seats after discovering a potential safety issue.

The company said the seats can shift from one recline position to another when used in the rear-facing mode, which could pose a risk if a child inserts their fingers into the recline mechanism.

"Parents and caregivers may continue to use the car seat, including in rear-facing mode," Evenflo said in a statement on its website. "However, when the seat is used rear-facing, it is prudent to take care to prevent any passenger from inserting their fingers into the recline mechanism."

No injuries have been reported, the company said.

The recalled seats were manufactured between January 2022 and June 2024 and were sold nationwide.

The following models are included in the recall:



39312234: All4One DLX Latitude

39312240: All4One DLX Reefs

39312408: All4One Car Seat Aries

39312408PAL: All4One Car Seat Aries Pallet

39312409: All4One Car Seat Ophelia

39312440: All4One Car Seat Knight

39312441: All4One DLX Car Seat Kingsley

39312441COM: All4One DLX Car Seat Kingsley

39312441POP: All4One DLX Car Seat Kingsley

39312442COM: All4One DLX Belmont

Evenflo said families who registered their car seat with the company will be contacted about receiving an equivalent replacement seat at no cost.

People who have not registered can do so by going to https://www.evenflo.com/pages/product-registration.