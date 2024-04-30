CDC announces recall of bulk walnuts over E. coli contamination

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced it is tracking an E. coli outbreak connected to certain organic walnuts sold in bulk. It has announced a recall of organic walnut halves and pieces sold by Gibson Farms, Inc.

The nuts were sold in bulk in natural foods stores in 19 states. The nuts bore lot codes 3325-043 and 3341-501 and expiration dates between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025.

The CDC says most illnesses were tracked to customers who bought nuts in California and Washington state.

Some nuts may have been sold in other packaging, depending on the store. The Food and Drug Administration maintains a list of stores that sold the affected products.

The CDC encourages consumers to wash any surfaces or dishes affected nuts may have touched. It says sellers who dealt in the affected nuts should discard any remaining stocks and wash any bins or containers they were stored in.

Most E. Coli infections in humans cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. The CDC says most people see symptoms a few days after eating contaminated food, and recover without extra medical treatment within about a week.