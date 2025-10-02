Warmer weather forces popular Ice Castles attraction to skip Utah this winter

Any plans to visit the popular Ice Castles in Utah this upcoming season have melted away after the winter attraction announced it will not return this year, with weather conditions appearing to be a factor in the decision.

In a post to social media on Wednesday, Ice Castles shared what it called the "bittersweet news" that it was "pausing" its Utah location in Midway, which is where the attraction began before adding locations across the country.

The attraction said it is reworking its build process to better adapt to "future weather conditions."

"It’s a decision grounded in growth, and most certainly NOT a goodbye for good," the company said.

Ice Castles is a man-made winter wonderland where visitors can walk through a handcrafted landscape of structures built entirely out of millions of tons of ice.

For several years, the attraction had made its Utah home next to the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

However, this past winter season, Ice Castles was forced to shut down early because of unseasonably warm temperatures that were quickly melting the ice structures.

The news hit hard for many in the Heber Valley.

At the intersection of Center and Main streets in Midway, David Medina was busy in the kitchen when he heard the ice castles won’t be back this year.

“Sad news," he said, "very, very unfortunate news!”

Medina owns and operates Lola‘s Street Kitchen, which started out as a food truck before moving to a permanent location a decade to go. Summers have been great for business, but winters can be unpredictable.

Medina said Ice Castles was a big boost.

“Ice castles was so popular, they would bring in tons of traffic throughout the whole winter months, on a daily basis," Medina said. "So it’s sad news for sure.”

Ice Castles hopes the pause is just a one-season hiatus.

"We’ve loved sharing years of magical moments with you, your support, enthusiasm, and memories mean the world to us," the attraction shared. "Again, this isn’t the end, just a pause.

"We look forward to returning soon, stronger and more inspired than ever."

This story was originally published by Scott McKane with the Scripps News Group station in Salt Lake City.