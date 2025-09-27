87-year-old Air Force veteran fulfills lifelong skydiving dream inspired by 1950s paratroopers

An 87-year-old Air Force veteran from Idaho fulfilled a lifelong dream when she completed her first skydive, a wish she'd held since childhood.

87-Year-Old Air Force Veteran Completes First Skydive

Dorie Johnson served in the Air Force in the 1950s, where paratroopers inspired her to make a promise to herself that she would one day jump from a plane.

"I've wanted it since I was three years old," Johnson said.

"And I finally got the chance, and so I grabbed it," Johnson said.

The jump was arranged by Harrison's Hope Hospice Simple Wish Program after Teri Jordan heard about her wish and made it happen with help from everyone involved.

Family and friends gathered to witness this once-in-a-lifetime experience for the veteran and celebrate her life's accomplishments. The adventure was just one more page in her amazing "adventures binder."

Her Army veteran son, Michael Felch, said he thought it was a prank as he and his wife drove from California to see his mother skydive.

"How many people get to do a bucket list?" Felch said.

As everyone surrounded Johnson, preparing for takeoff, her son and his wife were in full support. Admittedly, they were nervous for their family member but also excited.

"I just like to see her get things that she's wished for come true for her," Felch said.

At 87 years old, Johnson proved dreams don't have expiration dates. Everyone jumped on the bus and rushed to see her landing.

As she landed, everyone cheered her achievement.

The inspiring veteran says this might not be her last time skydiving. She describes the feeling as fantastic.

"That falling free, that was kinda something. It was different. I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I am going to lose my teeth,' but I didn't. I clamp my mouth shut so they are still there," Johnson said.

With her wish fulfilled and everyone gathering to support her, Johnson is simply thankful.

"I was thrilled. I really was," Johnson said.

This article was written by Leslie Solis for the Scripps News Group in Boise.

