Try these refreshing melon-cucumber popsicles for a healthy spring break treat

Nothing hits the spot after a long day in the sun quite like something cold and refreshing.
Whether you’ve been at the beach, by the pool or out enjoying summer activities, these hydrating popsicles are the perfect sweet treat to cool you down.
Click on the video as Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows you what you’ll need and how to make them.
Melon-cucumber popsicles
Makes 6-10 popsicles
Ingredients
Layer 1 - “Watermelon” Melon Chia
- 2 cups blended melon (watermelon, cantaloupe, or honeydew)
- 1-2 tbsp chia seeds
- 1 tbsp lemon juice, about 1 large lemon
- Optional: sweetener to taste
Layer 2 - Cucumber and Lime
- 1 cup chopped cucumber
- ½ cup plain yogurt
- 1 tsp vanilla
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Optional: sweetener to taste
Instructions
- Puree the melon and lemon juice in a blender or food processor.
- Stir chia seeds into blended melon and let sit for 5 minutes until thickened.
- Fill the popsicle molds about ¾ of the way with melon chia mixture.
- Add popsicle sticks to the molds in the middle of each well.
- Freeze 60–90 minutes until semi-firm.
- Blend cucumber, vanilla, yogurt, and lime juice in a blender or food processor.
- Pour the yogurt, cucumber mixture on top of the melon chia popsicle.
- Freeze the popsicles for 4–6 hours until solid.
- Run molds under warm water to release and serve.