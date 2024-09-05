How to make the viral 'Honey Deuce' cocktail that's taking the US Open by storm

While the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament is still ongoing in New York, a popular alcoholic beverage has already been crowned a winner by fans.

The "Honey Deuce" is the signature cocktail of the grand slam event and at $23 each, it's expected to bring in over $10 million in sales before the tournament concludes on Sept. 8 — enough to cover the prize money for both the men's and women's singles champions.

That's after the cocktail went viral on social media, with users reacting to photos of big name celebrities like tennis icon Serena Williams sipping on them at this year's tournament. Some New York bars have even joined in on the Honey Deuce trend and are putting their own spins on the popular cocktail.

The vodka-based drink was created by restaurateur Nick Mautone nearly two decades ago before being introduced to the U.S. Open in 2007 by tournament sponsor Grey Goose. To date, the vodka maker says more than 2 million Honey Deuce cocktails have been sold at the annual contest.

But you don't have to be in New York to try one for yourself. Check out the recipe below to make it at home.

Alex Brandon/AP A bartender makes a Honeydeuce drink for tennis fans at the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament.

HOW TO MAKE THE HONEY DEUCE

Ingredients/Tools



Grey Goose vodka

Lemonade

Chambord raspberry liqueur

Honeydew melon

Melon ball scooper

Ice

Highball glass

Step-by-step

