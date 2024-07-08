LEAP Awards $100,000 in Grants to Revitalize Six Rural Communities

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership has chosen the six recipients of the Small Town Enhancement Grant.

LEAP CEO shares the intent behind this grand and how it will impact communities.

How Ovid, one of the recipients, plans on spending their portion.

Revitalizing rural communities, I'm your neighborhood reporter Ava Zanglin. The Lansing Economic Area Partnership has awarded $100,000 in grants to six communities hoping to spark big change in small towns.

“We are bringing funding to them through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation,” Bob Trezise said.

LEAP President and CEO Bob Trezise hopes this newest round of funding can help support small businesses and rural communities.

“When someone’s going to invest some money whether it’s a business, when someone’s making a decision to leave the area or to move to the area they often times visually are taking a check,” Trezise said.

The grant will finance repairs to the bell tower in Vermontville, a mural in Dimondale, upgrades to a seating area in Stockbridge, construction of a new pavilion in Leslie, and enhancements to a historic business in Maple Rapids, before reaching downtown Ovid, where funds will be used in support of their small businesses.

“We’re always looking for ways to get some extra funding to do some certain projects in town,” Eric Starn said.

Planning Commission member Eric Starn said that they are working to modernize downtown, utilizing the grant to install new banners, aiming to positively impact the city.

“Allows visitors to come in and feel welcome, as well as our business owners to appreciate and feel positive about the town that they live in,” Starn said.

In Lansing, I’m Ava Zanglin, Fox 47.

