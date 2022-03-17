Laughfest Clean Comedy Showcase delivers laughs without naughty words

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People of all ages know how to laugh, but not all comedy is appropriate for all ages.

However Laughfest does feature a Clean Comedy Showcase which has no vulgarities. One of the performing comedians is Nancy Norton, who honed her jokes as an Registered Nurse, bringing smiles to her patients with her improv skills.

The Clean Comedy Showcase features 4 shows across 2 days, all at the Wealthy Theatre. The shows are March 17 and 18, starting at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. For more information on the Clean Comedy Showcase, head to Laughfest's website.

